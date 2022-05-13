Cuban rescuers recover body of last missing person after hotel blast; 45 dead

Cuban rescue officials said late on Thursday they had recovered the body of the last person believed to be missing following an explosion last week that blew the sides off a luxury hotel in historic Havana, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Discovery of the body raised the death toll to 45.

The massive blast on Friday at the five-star Hotel Saratoga, a block from the iconic capitol building in a renovated area of Havana popular with tourists, left more than 100 people trapped, killed or injured. Fifteen remain hospitalized.

Officials say a gas leak caused the explosion.