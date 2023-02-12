NORAD shoots down unidentified object over Canada — prime minister

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) shot down an unidentified object above northern Canada, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. NORAD Command shot down the object over the Yukon," he wrote on Twitter, adding that the object was shot down by a US F-22 fighter jet.

Trudeau also said he had discussed the matter with US President Joe Biden.

In his words, the Canadian military is to locate the wreckage of the object and to study it.

The Global News television reported earlier that NORAD was monitoring one or two unidentified objects in the Canadian airspace. The channel’s sources suggested it could be "spy balloons.".