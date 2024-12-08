Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World

Türkiye ready to take responsibility for everything necessary to ensure Syria's unity - Turkish FM

World Materials 8 December 2024 22:27 (UTC +04:00)
Türkiye ready to take responsibility for everything necessary to ensure Syria's unity - Turkish FM

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Türkiye is ready to take responsibility for everything that needs to be done to heal Syria's wounds, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, Trend reports.

"The Syrian regime's refusal to take the initiative initiated by our esteemed President, foreseeing the upcoming process in Syria, led to the development of events that justified us.

Türkiye is ready to take responsibility for everything that needs to be done to heal Syria's wounds and ensure its unity, integrity and security.

Thus, millions of Syrians forced to leave their homes will be able to return to their lands," Hakan Fidan said.

Latest

Latest

Read more