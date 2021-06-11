Saudi Arabia sees slight drop in daily new COVID-19 cases with 1,175 confirmed

Saudi Arabia has reported 1,175 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 463,703, the health ministry announced on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Al Arabiya.

Of the new cases, 376 were detected in the city of Mecca while 258 were detected in the capital Riyadh.

The ministry also recorded 18 coronavirus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 7,537 as of June 10.

Meanwhile, an additional 1,262 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, takin the total number of recoveries to 446,054.