2 drug smugglers killed in fire exchange in Kuwaiti waters

Two suspects trying to smuggle drugs into Kuwait were killed by Kuwait Coast Guard in its territorial waters, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The drug smugglers attempted to bring 79 kg of cannabis and one kg of chemical drugs into Kuwait by sea, General Directorate of Security Relations and Media at the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

The Kuwait Coast Guard and the suspects exchanged fire during the arrest, resulting in the death of two smugglers and the injury of a third suspect, said the statement.

On Aug. 3, a Kuwaiti court sentenced to death three Iranians for smuggling into the country 169 kg of psychotropic substances, 10 kg of cannabis, and heroin by sea.