Death toll from coronavirus in China's Hubei province reaches 1,789

The number of people who have died from novel coronavirus in China's Hubei province has reached 1,789, the regional health committee reported on Monday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

93 new deaths were confirmed in the province on 17 February. 1,807 new cases were registered, of which 1,600 were in Wuhan alone. A total of 7,862 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The virus is thought to have originated at a "wet market" in Wuhan.

Chinese authorities confirmed earlier the new coronavirus could be transmitted from person to person causing severe pneumonia.

Outside China, cases of new coronavirus have already been registered in more than 20 countries, at least three people have died so far.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a global health emergency over the outbreak in late January.