UK records another 4,715 coronavirus cases, 58 deaths

Europe 27 March 2021 22:23 (UTC+04:00)
Another 4,715 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,329,180, according to official figures released Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported another 58 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 126,573. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Nearly 30 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

Earlier Saturday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said England is still on course for "roadmap to freedom", but warned the impact of Europe's third wave of infections on Britain.

