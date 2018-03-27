Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ill in hospital

27 March 2018 23:42 (UTC+04:00)

A spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahusaid the leader was taken to hospital on Tuesday for tests following an illness, Telegraph.co.uk reports.

"The prime minister is suffering from a high fever and is coughing," a spokesman for the 68-year-old Netanyahu, said in a text message.

Netanyahu's personal physician believes the prime minister had not fully recovered from an illness two weeks ago and therefore decided he should undergo further tests at hospital, the spokesman said.

