Israel’s Yair Lapid in the UAE on first official visit

Israel’s foreign minister arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, kicking off the highest-level visit by an Israeli official to the Gulf Arab state since the two countries formally established relations nine months ago, Trend reports citing Al Jazeera.

At the inauguration of the Israeli embassy in Abu Dhabi, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told diplomats that it was an “historic moment”.

“The Middle East is our home and we’re here to stay. So we call on all the countries of the region to recognise that and to come and talk to us,” he said.