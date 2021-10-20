Israel says Abu Dhabi crown prince invites Israeli PM for 1st official visit

Israel said on Tuesday that the Abu Dhabi crown prince invited Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for the first official visit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja presented Bennett with an invitation from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, for an official visit to the UAE," said a statement from Bennett's office.

Bennett thanked him for the invitation during a meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, it said, adding that the Bahraini Ambassador to Israel Khaled Al Jalahma also attended the meeting.

The three discussed expanding ties between the countries, strengthening the Abraham Accords, U.S.-brokered normalization deals signed in Sept. 2020, and regional cooperation.

The trip, which date has yet to be announced, would be the first visit by an Israeli prime minister to the UAE.

In late June, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid flew to the UAE in a first visit by a senior Israeli official to open the first Israeli embassy in the Gulf state since the countries established ties in 2020.