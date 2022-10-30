Israeli PM visits Karish gas rig after reaching landmark deal with Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday visited the Karish gas rig in the Mediterranean for the first time since his country signed a historic maritime demarcation deal with Lebanon, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Standing at the Karish rig, where gas production started on Wednesday, Lapid said the natural gas field "is the energy and economic future" of Israel.

"From here flows the gas that promises a lower cost of living," he said in a video statement, adding revenues from gas production would "lower energy prices in Israel, turn Israel into a regional energy supplier, and help Europe take on its energy crisis."

Energean, a London-headquartered energy giant, holds gas production rights from Karish. Natural gas from the field has been "providing electricity to customers in Israel since last weekend," according to a separate statement released by Lapid's office on Sunday.

The maritime deal, signed on Thursday, sets a sea boundary between Israel and Lebanon, which have been technically in a state of war since the statehood of Israel in 1948.