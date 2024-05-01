Israel ready to discuss ceasefire in Gaza Strip in Cairo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Israel is ready to send a delegation led by Mossad intelligence chief David Barnea to Cairo in the coming days, Trend reports.

According to the information, the delegation will go to Cairo to discuss the cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

It is noted that Arab mediators are pushing Hamas to accept the terms of a ceasefire ahead of the expected military operation in Rafah.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.