Venezuela's Maduro to dialogue with peaceful opposition

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday reaffirmed his willingness to dialogue with political opponents, as long as they reject violence, Xinhua reported.

"The doors are open to those who choose the path of peace and reconciliation," Maduro tweeted.

Maduro said his administration is "very disposed to frank, sincere and constructive dialogue" to resolve the country's political and economic crises.

The message came just moments before political opponents serving jail sentences for violent protests were to be released as part of his government's campaign to promote reconciliation between the ruling socialist PSUV party and the coalition of right-wing opposition parties (MUD).

Minister of Communication and Information Jorge Rodriguez said on Thursday that a group of prisoners were to be pardoned at midday.

"Tomorrow, starting at noon, this process will begin to take effect," Rodriguez said.

Venezuela's Truth and Justice Commission, which was created to investigate violence stemming from anti-government protests and bring those responsible to justice, was in charge of reviewing cases eligible for pardon.

Four opposition governors, from the states of Merida, Anzoategui, Nueva Esparta and Tachira, were also taking part in the process.

"We are the guarantors to ensure these releases take place," Tachira Gov. Laidy Gomez told reporters.

Maduro has consistently called for national dialogue to avoid violent political clashes and find negotiated solutions to the power deadlock between Venezuela's progressive and conservative factions.

