4 terrorists, 2 soldiers killed in operation against militants in NW Pakistan

Four terrorists and two soldiers were killed when the Pakistani military conducted an operation against militants in the country's northwest tribal district of North Waziristan, the military said on Wednesday night, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

An army statement said that four soldiers were also injured in the exchange of fire in Mir Ali, a major town in North Waziristan that borders Afghanistan.

The army's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations, said security forces had observed presence of terrorists in a compound in Mir Ali.

"As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire. During intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed," the statement said.

According to the statement, the killed terrorists were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, fire raids on security forces and improvised explosive device explosions.