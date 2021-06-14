Covid-19 in India: GST slashed on virus, black fungus medicines

Other News 14 June 2021 13:25 (UTC+04:00)
Covid-19 in India: GST slashed on virus, black fungus medicines

The GST Council on Saturday slashed tax rate on Covid-19 drugs such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab as well as on medical oxygen and oxygen concentrators but ignored demands for reduction in taxes on vaccines. The Council, acting on the recommendation of a group of ministers from different states, cut to nil GST on Covid-19 drug Tocilizumab and black fungus medicine Amphotericin B, from existing 5 per cent. Besides, hand sanitiser, pulse oximeter, BiPAP machine, testing kit, ambulance and temperature check equipment were among the 18 items on which GST rates were lowered.

A 5 per cent GST levy on vaccines will continue which will allow manufacturers to get benefit of settling taxes paid on inputs.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained that the 5 per cent levy will not put any additional burden on common man as the government was procuring all vaccines and giving them to citizens for free.

The reduced tax rates were based on a recommendation of a group of ministers, headed by Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, and would remain effective till September 30, 2021.

“It was felt that the GoM’s recommendations has brought in a lot of substantial change. Many items, that were at 18 per cent and 12 per cent, brought down to 5 per cent. So there was a lot of substance in the recommendation made by GoM. The Council largely agreed to go with GoM’s recommendation...,” Sitharaman said while briefing reporters after the 44th GST Council meeting here.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
COVID-19 lockdown in India's Delhi extended till month end
COVID-19 lockdown in India's Delhi extended till month end
Number of Nar 4G users ramps up in regions
Number of Nar 4G users ramps up in regions
WHO says COVID-19 vaccine supply hitches could reignite upticks in Africa
WHO says COVID-19 vaccine supply hitches could reignite upticks in Africa
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan increase Finance 14:05
Iran reclaims part of its share in oil market - MFA Business 14:05
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 14 Society 14:04
Best offer from Summer Tour: A tour package to popular resorts in Turkey for just 399 USD Turkey 13:51
Azerbaijani communications minister to take part in Global Space Exploration Conference Transport 13:50
First container block train departs from Georgian Poti to Uzbek Tashkent - ADY Container Business 13:50
Number of Turkish citizens visiting Azerbaijan for employment decrease Turkey 13:49
Russian petrochemicals company considers construction of gas chemical complex in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:48
PACE’s rapporteur to visit Azerbaijan Politics 13:48
Turkmenistan increasing export of goods Business 13:47
Vienna negotiations ongoing for return of US to JCPOA - MFA Business 13:40
"Project O2 For India" Initiated To Meet Rising Oxygen Demand Amid Pandemic Other News 13:38
Medicine from the Sky: Drone delivery of vaccines, drugs likely to start soon in Telangana Other News 13:38
India signs joint statement at G-7 for freedom of expression: ‘Internet curbs threat to democracy’ Other News 13:38
Covid-19 pandemic: PEs pour $584 million into healthcare in 2021 Other News 13:37
Iran's CORC discusses industrial units established in agricultural sector Business 13:37
International Atomic Energy Agency chief talks JCPOA Nuclear Program 13:36
India, Kuwait Sign Pact For Cooperation On Recruitment Of Indian Workers Other News 13:36
FM readies roadmap to boost infrastructure spending Other News 13:35
Iran ready to abolish visas for Iraqi nationals - MFA Business 13:35
Over 25 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered Till Now: Centre Other News 13:34
Iran launches Oil Industry Innovation and Technology Park Business 13:31
Iran's gains considerable experience in export - Iran Customs Administration Business 13:29
Covid-19 in India: GST slashed on virus, black fungus medicines Other News 13:25
UAE: Expat who lost eight relatives in India launches Covid relief fund Other News 13:24
France backs India, asks G-7 to lift export curbs on vaccine materials Other News 13:23
Indian Army hands over medical equipment worth Rs 288m to Nepali Army Other News 13:22
Trading houses at Iran Mercantile Exchange improve production - minister Business 13:21
Iran's GTPP project to be put into operation by 2024 Business 13:19
Iran sees increase in private housing construction Business 13:18
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy electric car via tender Tenders 13:14
Iran's non-oil foreign trade increases Business 13:13
234 polling stations to be available for Iranians abroad amid presidential election Politics 13:12
AmCham keen to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's Karabakh - vice president Business 13:12
PACE’s rapporteur welcomes release of 15 Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan in exchange for mine maps Politics 13:11
Georgia revising forecasts for 2021, following economically difficult 2020 Business 13:10
Members of Wales national football team walk along streets of Baku (VIDEO) Society 13:08
Eni Turkmenistan LTD opens tender for purchase of OGI camera Tenders 13:06
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for transport services Tenders 13:06
Azerbaijani citizens increase real estate purchases in Turkey Turkey 12:43
More support for businesses expected if UK delays lockdown easing - minister Europe 12:42
Kazakhstan boosts country-wide agriculture sector's output Business 12:39
Uzbekistan’s number of private enterprises revealed Business 12:38
Anders Holch Povlsen to invest in Fox-Wizel website TerminalX Israel 12:37
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan unveils volume of allocations to fixed assets Finance 12:33
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to create joint venture for passenger cars production Transport 12:31
Russia’s MOEX Index up 0.11% as Monday trading opens Russia 12:30
Saudi first quarter GDP shrinks 3%, hit by oil sector decline Arab World 12:29
U.S. has administered 309.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines US 12:28
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan records 5M2021 decrease in paid services for population Finance 12:22
Former Estonian FM welcomes release of 15 Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan Politics 12:21
Exports of Iran's Bandar Imam Petrochemical Company increase Oil&Gas 12:20
Iran discloses production data of steel products Business 12:16
Turkmenistan launches production of upgraded Portland cement Business 12:14
Lending to Azerbaijan's energy, chemistry & natural resources sector continues to grow Finance 12:10
Tajikistan once again takes part in the Regional Go Viral Festival Tajikistan 12:10
Bishkek Mayor's Office in talks with ADB to supply 120 electric buses to capital Kyrgyzstan 12:00
Abadan refinery offering light naptha through Iran's Energy Exchange Business 11:52
Uzbekistan’s 4M2021 import of mobile phones increases ICT 11:49
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Graduation Ceremony of School of Project Management (PHOTO) Society 11:46
Philips recalls 3-4 mln sleep apnea, ventilator machines due to risks Other News 11:43
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan decline Finance 11:42
Uzbek commodity exchange opens trading platform in Latvia Finance 11:42
Iran expands supply of natural gas to population Business 11:35
Serbia foresees new opportunities for co-op with Azerbaijan in renewable energy sphere – deputy PM (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:33
Uzbekistan, UK consider implementation of joint investment projects in mining sector Uzbekistan 11:31
Azerbaijan reveals 5M2021 data on retail sales of gasoline, diesel fuel Oil&Gas 11:22
Serbia interested in importing Azerbaijani gas through Southern Gas Corridor – deputy PM (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:17
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender to buy medical equipment Tenders 11:15
Kazakh-Chinese bitumen plant opens tender to buy spares Tenders 11:13
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:08
Turkmenistan improves procedure for participation in tenders Business 11:06
Bundeswehr would hardly stand chance against Azerbaijan in 2020 Karabakh war - opinion Politics 11:04
Lebanese participant of Karabakh war against Azerbaijan sentenced for 20 years (PHOTO) Politics 11:02
World Bank approves additional financing for dev’t of Uzbek regions Finance 11:00
Turkmenistan to announce auction for sale of state property Business 10:58
Italy welcomes agreements reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan Politics 10:54
Industrial production increases in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Business 10:53
Works on Niš-Dimitrovgrad gas pipeline to start in Q4 2021 – Serbian deputy PM (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 10:53
Iran seeks long term trade plans with Qatar Business 10:52
UNHCR welcomes US support for its programs in Azerbaijan Society 10:44
Israeli expert says Azerbaijan's getting minefield map of Aghdam - great victory of President Aliyev Politics 10:39
Uzbekistan’s Fergana region begins export of peaches Uzbekistan 10:35
Kazakhstan considers issues of creative industries dev't Kazakhstan 10:35
Oil prices climb as demand outlook improves, supplies tighten Oil&Gas 10:30
UK’s Johnson set to announce delay to end of COVID restrictions Europe 10:27
Australia’s Victoria state reports 2 local COVID-19 cases Other News 10:26
Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center to host conference dedicated to 'Western Balkans - the way forward' Other News 10:23
Natural gas’ role as transition fuel increasingly called into question Oil&Gas 10:17
Axpo expects operating result for 2020/21 FY to be lower Oil&Gas 10:13
COVID-19: India provides ventilators, ambulances to Nepal Other News 10:12
Sri Lanka Defense Secy appreciates India’s support to douse MV X-Press Pearl fire Other News 10:12
India: Meet the first Muslim woman from Bihar to become DSP Other News 10:10
Iranian currency rates for June 14 Finance 10:09
Free trade agreement with EEU - good opportunity for Iran, says First VP Business 10:09
Indian envoy urges workers to learn new skills Other News 10:08
Swiss Axpo sees 4% increased in operating profit Oil&Gas 10:08
PM Modi commits India’s support to improve global health governance Other News 10:03
Covid update: India reports over 80 thousand cases in last 24 hours, lowest after 70 days Other News 10:03
PM Modi to address high-level virtual UN meet on desertification, land degradation, drought Other News 10:02
All news