Developed nations "enjoyed fruits of energy", should cut emissions: India

India has asked developed nations that have "enjoyed the fruits of energy" to reach net zero faster so that emerging economies use some "carbon space" to drive growth. 'Net zero emissions' refers to achieving an overall balance between greenhouse gas emissions produced and greenhouse gas emissions taken out of the atmosphere. Ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties or COP26 to be held in Scotland, India's representative to the talks Piyush Goyal said the country will "represent the voice of the developing world" as it fights climate change to ensure a better planet for future generations.

"Developed nations have enjoyed the fruits of energy and they will need to go for net zero faster, so that developing nations have some carbon space. For now there is no adequate technology to absorb large amount of clean energy into grids. There is a need to look at more technology and innovation before we can identify the year (for achieving net zero)," Mr Goyal said.

"India pushed for safeguarding interests of the developing world. For the first time, G20 has identified sustainable and responsible consumption as critical enablers for achieving climate goals," Mr Goyal said.

In the Rome Declaration that was released after the Summit, under a heading called "Support to vulnerable countries", the G20 welcomed recent pledges worth around $45 billion, as a step towards a total global ambition of $100 billion of voluntary contributions for countries most in need. What it means is that developed nations of the G20 will work towards a combined $100 billion fund to help emerging economies meet their clean energy targets.