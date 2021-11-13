Chinese mainland reports 57 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 57 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Of the new local cases, 40 were reported in Liaoning, four each in Hebei and Inner Mongolia, three in Jiangxi, two in Heilongjiang, and one each in Beijing, Henan, Sichuan and Yunnan, the commission said.
Also reported were 18 new imported cases, including one previously reported asymptomatic carrier, it said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Turkic Council is important structure making significant contribution to region and world - Advisor to Turkish president
Development and stability of Turkey is important perquisite for entire Turkic world - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev attends a reception in honor of the heads of state and government of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states
Zangazur corridor is project that can unite Turkic world, Europe and our neighbors - President Aliyev
Head of Trend News Agency’s Foreign Projects Directorate talks about significance of TURKIC.World platform (VIDEO)
During its two-year presidency, Azerbaijan made great efforts to unite Turkic world – President Aliyev
Soviet government disrupted geographical connection of Turkic world by tearing Zangazur from Azerbaijan and handing it over to Armenia – President Aliyev
I do hope that Armenia will sooner or later realize that its territorial claims to any country will not bring them good or honor – President Ilham Aliyev
It is brotherly Turkey that helps and supports us most in restoration of East Zangazur and Karabakh - President Ilham Aliyev
Personal contacts between Azerbaijani, Russian Presidents aimed at developing national interests - expert
We stand in solidarity with President Ilham Aliyev that insulting participants of Great Patriotic War, glorification of Nazism are unacceptable - Russian expert (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of new building of Turkic Council Secretariat in Istanbul (PHOTO/VIDEO)