Chinese mainland reports 57 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 57 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the new local cases, 40 were reported in Liaoning, four each in Hebei and Inner Mongolia, three in Jiangxi, two in Heilongjiang, and one each in Beijing, Henan, Sichuan and Yunnan, the commission said.

Also reported were 18 new imported cases, including one previously reported asymptomatic carrier, it said.