Kremlin declines to comment on location, time for possible Putin-Trump meeting

21 June 2018 17:44 (UTC+04:00)

The Kremlin still does not comment on where and when Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump may hold a meeting, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS reports.

"As you know, neither the Kremlin no the White House has made any official statement on the matter," he pointed out. "We have nothing to say at the moment," Peskov added. "If and when we are ready, we will make a statement," he said.

When asked to comment on an article in The Times, which said that London was allegedly concerned about a possible July meeting between the Russian and US presidents, particularly if it took place before the NATO summit and Trump’s visit to the UK, Peskov said that "with all due respect, it [the newspaper] hardly represents the British people."

