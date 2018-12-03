Russian, Vietnamese military departments to boost cooperation

3 December 2018 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

The Russian and Vietnamese military departments will intensify their cooperation, Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with Vietnamese Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General, Nguyen Chi Vinh, which took place in Moscow on Monday, TASS reports.

"We are ready to continue to closely coordinate joint actions for the development of Russian-Vietnamese relations, especially given that 2019 will be the Russian-Vietnamese cross year. I am confident that our meeting will contribute to the further strengthening of amicable ties between the defense ministries of both countries in the spirit of strategic partnership," Shoigu stressed.

He also noted that he was glad to meet with his Vietnamese counterpart. "Vietnam is our long-standing partner, with whom we have special, trustworthy relations. We would like to emphasize an upward dynamic of bilateral political dialogue at the highest level," he added.

The Russian defense ministry emphasized that it attaches the utmost importance to the implementation of the agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong (Vietnamese President from October 23, 2018), in Sochi in September, as well as those reached during Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s visit to Hanoi in November.

"Recently, we have stepped up an exchange of delegations between our ministries," Shoigu stated, pointing out that the Russian defense ministry considers regular strategic dialogue on defense issues at the level of deputy heads of the military departments to be important.

