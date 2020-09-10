Russia reports over 5,300 new coronavirus cases

Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 5,363 in the past day, a record high figure since August 3, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally reached 1,046,370, the center reported. According to its data, the daily growth rate in the past 26 days did not exceed 0.5%.

Some new 695 coronavirus cases were recorded in Moscow, 215 in St. Petersburg, 169 in the Moscow Region, 163 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 155 in the Rostov Region.

The lowest growth rates per day were recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region (0%), the Tyva Republic, the Smolensk Region, the Chechen Republic, Sevastopol, the Moscow Region (0.2%), Moscow, the Kaluga Region, the Chuvash Republic, the Tula Region and Tatarstan (0.3%).

Currently, 165,734 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.