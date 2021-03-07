Russia’s confirmed coronavirus cases grow by 10,595 in past day to 4,322,776

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 10,595 in the past twenty-four hours to 4,322,776, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.25%, the crisis center said.

Currently, 321,758 people continue their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in Russia.

Coronavirus recoveries in Russia grew by 11,576 in the past twenty-four hours to 3,911,924, the crisis center said.

The share of recoveries remained at 90.5% of all infections, it specified.

Coronavirus fatalities in Russia rose by 368 in the past twenty-four hours compared to 441 a day before to 89,094, the crisis center reported.

The coronavirus mortality rate remained at 2.06%, it said.