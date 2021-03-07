Russia’s confirmed coronavirus cases grow by 10,595 in past day to 4,322,776
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 10,595 in the past twenty-four hours to 4,322,776, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.
The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.25%, the crisis center said.
Currently, 321,758 people continue their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in Russia.
Coronavirus recoveries in Russia grew by 11,576 in the past twenty-four hours to 3,911,924, the crisis center said.
The share of recoveries remained at 90.5% of all infections, it specified.
Coronavirus fatalities in Russia rose by 368 in the past twenty-four hours compared to 441 a day before to 89,094, the crisis center reported.
The coronavirus mortality rate remained at 2.06%, it said.
