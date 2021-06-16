Putin-Biden talks begin in private behind closed doors

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden have begun talks in private in the library hall on the ground floor of the Villa La Grange, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Before that, the media was let in for an official photo session. Both leaders dropped several remarks. Also, they exchanged a couple of words, when the reporters were leaving the room.

After the photo session the talks began behind closed doors. The two leaders are accompanied by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and interpreters.

Putin arrived at the site of the summit meeting from Geneva airport at 14:05 Moscow time. Biden's motorcade followed at 14:17 Moscow time. Both leaders were welcomed by Swiss President Guy Parmelin.

After that the three presidents proceeded to the main entrance, where Parmelin made a brief welcoming address. Putin and Biden shook hands (the US leader extended his hand a tiny fraction of a second quicker than his Russian counterpart) and then left for talks.

As follows from snapshots taken by TASS photographers, Putin and Biden shook hands again, when they were already inside the villa.