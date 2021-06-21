Russian Foreign Minister and OSCE Secretary General to discuss organization’s agenda

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks with the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Helga Schmid in Moscow on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

For Schmid this visit to Russia will be the first in the capacity of the organization's secretary general. She will be in the capital to participate in the ninth Moscow conference on international security at the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The talks will focus on a wide range of issues related to the OSCE's work in three areas: military-political, economic-environmental and humanitarian. Lavrov and Schmid also plan to discuss pressing common European problems, the current activities of the OSCE and the organization's work plans in the second half of 2021.

In particular, the parties are expected to discuss the OSCE's activities to assist in resolving regional conflicts, the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, challenges in cyberspace, as well as the organization's interaction with the CSTO, the CIS and the SCO.