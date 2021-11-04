Number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia rises by 1,195 per day

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 1,195 per day against 1,189 a day earlier to a total of 243,255, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In absolute terms, this was the highest increase since the beginning of the pandemic, the previous maximum was seen on Wednesday.

Conditional mortality (the final can be determined after the end of the pandemic) remained at the level of 2.8%, the headquarters said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 40,217 per day to 8,673,860. In relative terms, the growth in the number of infected was 0.47%.

The number of Russians who recovered from coronavirus increased by 31,928 per day to 7,477,366.

The share of discharged patients, according to the headquarters, reaches 86.2% of the total number of cases.