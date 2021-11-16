Russia and Kazakhstan agree on Russian electricity power export
Russia and Kazakhstan have agreed on on the export of Russian electricity power and terms of the supplies will be soon outlined by commercial companies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told TASS, Trend reports.
"We have reached an agreement on the supplies of the electricity energy, but it must be based on commercial terms," Novak said. "The terms will be outlined by commercial companies."
Novak said that during his meeting with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin on November 15 they discussed issues of cooperation in the fuel and energy sector as well as issues regarding the oil and gas industry.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Zangezur corridor will support EU efforts to ensure reliable and secure logistics corridors - Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO)
Nakhchivan may join int’l transit projects in case of creation of land route with Azerbaijan – expert
Transport infrastructure in Karabakh to turn Azerbaijan into logistics hub between Central Asia and Europe – CAERC
All responsibility for current tension lies directly with military-political leadership of Armenia – MFA
It is necessary to hold unbiased investigation of Armenian terrorist attack in Azerbaijan’s Dashalti - expert