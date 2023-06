BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Russian Gazprom company will stop pumping gas through the TurkStream gas pipeline during scheduled annual maintenance, Trend reports.

The planned annual maintenance of the TurkStream gas pipeline will take place from June 5 to 12. Gas transportation along both lines of the gas pipeline will be suspended for this period.

According to the company, the scheduled annual maintenance has been agreed upon by all interested parties in advance.