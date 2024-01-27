Israeli military intercepts suspicious object flying from Lebanon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Israeli military successfully intercepted a “suspicious air object” flying from Lebanon and carried out new attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, The press service of the Israeli army says, Trend reports.

According to information, Israeli air defense forces successfully intercepted a suspicious air target on Lebanese territory. It is assumed that this target was heading towards Israeli territory.

The press service also noted that earlier today Israel Defense Forces fighters carried out attacks on several targets associated with Hezbollah in Lebanon. The attacks reportedly included strikes on a military post and a compound used by Hezbollah members in the Blida and Marwahina areas. Strikes were also carried out against terrorist infrastructure in the Ait al-Shaab area.