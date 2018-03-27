Internal problems of EU threaten its existence - Turkish PM

27 March 2018 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Internal problems of the EU threaten its existence, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, Turkish media reported March 27.

Yildirim noted that the EU, as before, applies double standards regarding Turkey.

“Despite the contradictory steps of the EU towards Turkey, Ankara is a supporter of the development of relations with this structure,” Yildirim said.

An association agreement between the EU and Turkey was signed in 1963. Ankara filed an application for membership in the EU in 1987, but accession negotiations were launched in 2005.

---

