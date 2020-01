BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Trend:

The number of earthquake victims in Turkey’s Elazig province reached 35 people, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

The bodies of four more people were pulled from the rubble. The search and rescue operations are underway.

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake occurred in Turkey’s eastern Elazig province Jan. 24 at 20:55 (GMT +3).

