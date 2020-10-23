Turkey reduces volume of exports of mining industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.23

By Zhale Qasimova – Trend:

Exports of extractive industry products from Turkey to world markets decreased by 7.3 percent from January through September 2020, compared to the same period last year, amounting to $2.966 billion, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

As noted in the department, the export of extractive industry products from Turkey is 2.7 percent of the country's total exports in January-June this year.

"In September 2020, Turkey exported extractive industry products to world markets in the amount of $421.003 million, which is 19.1 percent more than in the same month in 2019," the ministry said.

Exports of extractive industry products from Turkey in September 2020 accounted for 2.8 percent of the country's total exports.

Over the past 12 months (September 2019 - September 2020), Turkey has exported extractive industry products worth $4.075 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @QSMVJale