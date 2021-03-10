Turkey confirms 13,755 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey on Tuesday reported 13,755 new COVID-19 cases, including 801 symptomatic patients, as the total number of positive cases in the country reached 2,807,387, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 66 to 29,160, while the total recoveries climbed to 2,640,669 after 8,639 more cases recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the Turkish Health Ministry.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients stands at 3.8 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,289 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 140,828 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 34,403,108.