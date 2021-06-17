Turkey reports 5 904 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 5 904 as the daily patients increase by 509 in the past 24 hours, and 62 more people have died, taking the death toll to 49 012, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Turkey's total number of confirmed cases reached 5 354 153 according to the infographic.

Some 4 143 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of recovered cases stood at 5 219 797.

The ministry said 225 064 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 57 899 862.