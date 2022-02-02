Turkish airstrikes kill PKK terrorists as positions in Iraq targeted

Turkish military carried out airstrikes late Tuesday in northern Iraq against PKK positions, killing terrorists, authorities in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"Turkish warplanes targeted several positions of PKK," particularly in the Makhmur and Sinjar regions, Kurdish counterterrorism services said in a statement.

"Turkish military aircraft bombed six PKK positions in the Karjokh mountains," said the statement.

It also referred to strikes on two positions in the Sinjar mountains and an adjacent area in neighboring Syria, as well as two raids in the Shila area near Iraq's border with Syria.

The statement also added that the airstrikes also caused material damage but did not specify the number of dead or wounded terrorists.