Cavushoglu and Israel's Lapid hold phone call
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20
Trend:
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu had a phone call with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid on Thursday, Trend reports citing Turkish media.
During a telephone conversation, the parties discussed the planned visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Turkey.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Stable situation in Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market lowers devaluation expectations - Russia's Gazprombank
Azerbaijan is most important trading partner for Germany in South Caucasus - German Foreign Ministry