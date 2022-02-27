Turkey to implement Montreux Convention - Cavushoglu
Foreign Minister Mevlut Сavusoglu said Ankara was implementing an international pact on naval passage to the Black Sea, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
"Turkey will implement all provisions of Montreux Convention in a transparent manner," the minister told a live interview with broadcaster CNN Türk.
Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, NATO member Turkey has control over the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, linking the Mediterranean and Black seas. The pact gives Ankara the power to regulate the transit of naval warships and to close the straits to foreign warships during wartime and when it is threatened.
