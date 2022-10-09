One person injured in explosion in residential building in Istanbul (VIDEO)

An explosion occurred on the third floor of a three-story residential building in the Turkish city of Istanbul, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

As a result of the explosion, a fire started in a building located in the Kadikoy district. A large number of fire brigades and ambulances were called to the scene.

Thanks to the efforts of firefighters, the fire was brought under control.

According to initial reports, the cause of the explosion was a gas leak in an apartment located on the third floor of the building.

