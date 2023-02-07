Türkiye declares state of emergency (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 16:01)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Türkiye has declared a state of emergency for three months in the earthquake-affected provinces, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, addressing to the nation, Trend reports.

He noted that 54,000 tents and 102,000 beds had been delivered to the quake-affected areas.

"Türkiye is experiencing one of the deadliest natural disasters in the world. Ten regions hit by the earthquake have been declared disaster areas. I'd like to thank everyone who stands with us, offers help on this difficult day," he said.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 has hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to the severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

As many as 3,549 people have been killed, 22,168 have got injured in the quake, and 5,775 buildings have been destroyed, so far. More than 8,000 people have been rescued from the rubble.