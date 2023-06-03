Türkiye to host Recep Tayyip Erdogan's inauguration ceremony today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Recep Tayyip Erdogan's inauguration ceremony to take place in Türkiye today, Trend reports.

Erdogan will be sworn in at Türkiye's Grand National Assembly (parliament) in a ceremony attended by many foreign leaders. First, he will receive his mandate from the interim chairman of the country's parliament, Devlet Bahchali, and then take the oath.

The next presidential term, which will last until 2028, officially begins with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was re-elected president in the elections held on May 28.