Federal officer killed guarding courthouse near protest

US 31 May 2020 02:39 (UTC+04:00)
Federal officer killed guarding courthouse near protest

A federal law enforcement officer in California was killed and another critically injured after being shot while providing security at the U.S. courthouse in Oakland amid one of the increasingly violent protests unfolding around the country, Trend reports citing AP.

“When someone targets a police officer or a police station with an intention to do harm and intimidate — that is an act of domestic terrorism,” Department of Homeland Security Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said at a Washington, D.C., news conference Saturday.

The Oakland shooting occurred after a vehicle pulled up outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building at about 9:45 p.m. Friday. Someone opened fire at two contract security officers who worked for Homeland Security’s Federal Protective Service, killing one and critically wounding the other, authorities said.

The officers protect federal court houses as part of their regular duties. DHS officials said the two officers were monitoring the Oakland protest over the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The identities of the officers have not been released.

A suspect hasn’t been named and it wasn’t immediately known whether authorities have determined if the shooting was connected with the protest.

Gov. Gavin Newsom called for patience and perspective as the federal investigation plays out.

“No one should rush to conflate this heinous act with the protests last night,” he said in a statement.

Federal officials said they’re seeing more threats and assaults against law enforcement officers at protests and they will step up security measures to protect them.

“There are currently threats by some to attack police stations and federal buildings,” Cuccinelli said. “That violence not only won’t be tolerated, we are also committed to ensuring that it won’t succeed anywhere.”

Newsom said authorities in California are closely monitoring violent extremist organizations.

“In California and across the country, there are indications that violent actors may be attempting to use these protests for their own agendas,” he said. “To those who seek to exploit Californians’ pain to sow chaos and destruction, you are not welcome.”

The protest in downtown Oakland began peacefully but spiraled into chaos late into the night. Some demonstrators smashed windows, set fires and threw objects at officers. Police said 13 officers were injured.

The federal building’s glass doors were smashed and the front entrance was sprayed with anti-police graffiti.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein condemned the violence.

“We have to know right from wrong and not use the terrible tragedy in Minneapolis to perpetrate more violence.” she said “There’s never an excuse to shoot and kill a security guard, destroy businesses or injure innocent people.”

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Yandex registers as taxpayer in Uzbekistan
Yandex registers as taxpayer in Uzbekistan
Azerbaijan Mikro-Kredit NBCO's assets marginally up
Azerbaijan Mikro-Kredit NBCO's assets marginally up
Azerbaijan's NBCO faces heavy drop in profit in 2019
Azerbaijan's NBCO faces heavy drop in profit in 2019
Loading Bars
Latest
Federal officer killed guarding courthouse near protest US 02:39
COVID-19 cases in Israel surpass 17,000 Israel 02:01
WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by over 116,000 World 01:19
Moscow registers 69 coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours Russia 00:38
Coronavirus cases surpass 6 mln globally World 30 May 23:51
Spain's daily coronavirus death toll drops to a handful Europe 30 May 23:08
Two gunmen killed in counterterrorism operation in Ingushetia Russia 30 May 22:35
Azerbaijan increases import of cars from Turkey Turkey 30 May 22:09
Turkey's daily coronavirus cases remain below 1,000 with 26 new deaths Turkey 30 May 22:02
Italy records 111 new coronavirus deaths, 416 new cases Europe 30 May 21:40
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests Society 30 May 21:14
EU urges U.S. to reconsider decision to cut ties with WHO Europe 30 May 20:37
Britain at a very dangerous moment in the pandemic, health official says Europe 30 May 20:07
COVID-19 deaths in Netherlands rise by 20 Europe 30 May 19:35
Magnitude-5.4 earthquake rattles southern Philippines Other News 30 May 19:09
Iranian minister announces number of renewable energy power plants under construction Oil&Gas 30 May 18:41
Azerbaijan Micro-finance Association supports female entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19 Business 30 May 18:26
2,355 new COVID-19 infections detected in Qatar, total 55,262 Arab World 30 May 18:23
Iran's Aghajari Oil & Gas Production Company introduces LBV technology Oil&Gas 30 May 18:12
Azerbaijan confirms 257 new COVID-19 cases Society 30 May 17:56
Iran eyes to review gas export contracts Oil&Gas 30 May 17:51
Turkmenistan decreases import of ready-made clothing from Turkey Turkey 30 May 17:48
Iran's stock market grows with inflation Business 30 May 17:13
Turkey's export of steel to Uzbekistan down by over half Turkey 30 May 17:04
Iran gov't to transfer shares of 20 companies to Social Security Organization Business 30 May 17:01
Data on cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Aliaga disclosed Turkey 30 May 16:58
Kazakhstan reduces import of cars from Turkey Turkey 30 May 16:54
Kazakhstan's import of Turkish defense products heavily down Turkey 30 May 16:48
Japan supports sustainable development of Uzbekistan Construction 30 May 16:43
Russia’s Asian-Pacific Bank to supply its silver bullion to Kazakhstan Business 30 May 16:39
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Fars province increases Business 30 May 16:34
Cargo deliveries from Georgia to Turkey climb Turkey 30 May 16:09
Kazakhstan's oil extracting company opens tender for equipment overhaul Tenders 30 May 16:08
Revenue of Kazakhstan’s largest oil pipeline company plummets in 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 30 May 16:03
Turkish ministry discloses number of oil exploration wells drilled in 2019 Turkey 30 May 16:02
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for procurement of MTR for pumps Tenders 30 May 15:55
Georgia reports 11 new coronavirus cases Georgia 30 May 15:55
Plane of Kazakhstan's private airline bursts into fire Kazakhstan 30 May 15:50
Kazakhstan's KazTransOil to allocate entire income to pay dividends Business 30 May 15:44
Iranian Offshore Oil Company repairs floating processing terminal Oil&Gas 30 May 15:37
Iran's export transportation fees tripled Business 30 May 15:27
Iran to sell domestically produced cars via profit-sharing scheme, lottery Business 30 May 15:19
Yandex registers as taxpayer in Uzbekistan Finance 30 May 15:07
Largest in CIS solar plant commissioned in Kazakhstan's Akmola Oil&Gas 30 May 15:00
Georgia ranks third in gas prices Oil&Gas 30 May 14:59
Iran investing heavily in expanding national internet network ICT 30 May 14:54
Kazakhstan adopts law on imported goods traceability mechanism Business 30 May 14:47
Kazakhstan’s uranium fields exploring venture to buy filters via tender Tenders 30 May 14:41
Iran cuts import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 30 May 14:40
Azerbaijan Mikro-Kredit NBCO's assets marginally up Finance 30 May 14:38
Iran spends less foreign currency on car manufacturing Business 30 May 14:25
Iran discloses COVID-19 statistics for May 30 Iran 30 May 14:16
Azerbaijan's NBCO faces heavy drop in profit in 2019 Finance 30 May 14:13
Governor of Central Bank of Iran promises to gradually get rid of chronic inflation Finance 30 May 13:23
Azerbaijan may introduce COVID-19 passport after resuming flights Society 30 May 13:15
Rouhani: It is not possible to return to pre-coronavirus conditions soon Iran 30 May 13:07
Value of foreign trade via customs of Iran's Mazandaran Province increases Business 30 May 12:53
Leading Azerbaijani bank reduces payment card fees during COVID-19 pandemic Finance 30 May 12:51
Azerbaijani oil grows in price Oil&Gas 30 May 12:37
Azerbaijan's Azeltech eyes testing new drones Economy 30 May 12:35
USAID interested in expanding co-op with Uzbekistan Business 30 May 11:59
Cargo transportation from Turkmenistan to Turkey slips Turkey 30 May 11:49
FINСA Azerbaijan NBCO's total assets triple Finance 30 May 11:37
Turkish ministry bans engineering company from participating in ETI MADEN I.G.M.'s tenders Turkey 30 May 11:25
Iran's Esfahan Oil Refining Company announces savings due to import substitution Oil&Gas 30 May 11:17
First Free Economic Zone of Uzbekistan talks its achievements Business 30 May 11:17
Georgian National Bank reveals official exchange rate of lari in April Finance 30 May 10:48
Iran's Khodro cancels prepayment for its lottery sales Business 30 May 10:43
Sales value of National Iranian Copper Industry Company increases Business 30 May 10:39
Volume of cargo transshipment from Germany via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 30 May 10:24
Uzbekistan reports rise in coronavirus cases Uzbekistan 30 May 10:21
Share of population under absolute poverty line slightly decreases in Georgia Business 30 May 10:16
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 29 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 May 10:11
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 30 Oil&Gas 30 May 10:09
Georgia's import of electrical goods from Turkey shrinks Turkey 30 May 10:01
Uzbekistan to construct BMX track Construction 30 May 09:57
Turkey announces volume of cargo transshipped via its ports from Italy World 30 May 09:48
Iranian airlines to receive coronavirus-related relief loan in June Business 30 May 09:41
Cargo transshipment volumes from Belgium via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 30 May 09:30
Iranian currency rates for May 30 Business 30 May 09:21
Armenian architect admits: Previously, Armenians didn't live in Yerevan (VIDEO) Politics 30 May 09:21
Uzbek holding to assemble agricultural machinery in Kazakhstan Business 30 May 09:18
Gazprom says price of natural gas for Georgia to remain unchanged Oil&Gas 30 May 09:09
FAO designs projects aimed at overcoming COVID-19 consequences in Azerbaijan Business 30 May 08:56
Minneapolis imposes mandatory curfew amid unrest US 30 May 08:49
S. Africa reports record daily increase in COVID-19 cases World 30 May 08:12
China reports four new coronavirus cases for May 29 Other News 30 May 07:23
Hundreds in New York protest over George Floyd's death US 30 May 06:16
Brazilian Economy Ministry predicts greater GDP decline in second quarter Other News 30 May 05:22
5.2-magnitude quake hits Whitianga of New Zealand Other News 30 May 04:21
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 107,000 in past day World 30 May 03:00
Trump says terminating U.S. relationship with World Health Organization over virus World 30 May 02:04
Brazil sets new record for daily COVID-19 infections Other News 30 May 01:08
Singapore reports 611 COVID-19 cases Other News 29 May 23:47
Turkey reports 1,182 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours Turkey 29 May 22:53
Bulgaria to end quarantine on travel from most of EU Europe 29 May 21:37
Iraq records highest daily new COVID-19 cases Arab World 29 May 20:41
Azerbaijan expected to resume domestic flights in 10 days Society 29 May 19:52
Uzbekistan sharply increases air cargo traffic Transport 29 May 18:46
Iran Mercantile Exchange to run housing market Business 29 May 18:22
All news