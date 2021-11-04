Eric Adams announces victory in NYC mayoral election

Former New York City police captain and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams announced on Tuesday night that he has won the mayoral election in New York City, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"This is my dream come true, and I couldn't be more proud to represent the City that we all love as your Mayor-elect," Adams wrote on his social media account.

Adams got over 65 percent of the votes in the election, while Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa collected less than 30 percent, according to the latest election night results issued by the Board of Elections in the City of New York.

"Even though I couldn't reach Eric Adams on the telephone, I pledge him my support and it's time for New York City to move in a new direction," Sliwa said on Tuesday night.

Adams, seen as a moderate Democratic, would be the second African American mayor in the history of New York City after David Dinkins, who held the post from Jan. 1, 1990 to Dec. 31, 1993.

Outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has held the office since 2014 and his second term would end later this year.

De Blasio has reportedly filed paperwork with the New York State Board of Elections, paving the way for his announcement to run for governor of the New York State