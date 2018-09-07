AZERNEWS releases another print issue

7 September 2018 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 7

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on September 7.

The new edition includes articles about Azerbaijan taking important measures to modernize its locomotive park, Date of first delivery of Afghan goods through Lapis Lazuli corridor revealed, Enchanted world of Azerbaijani rugs, Adriano Celentano’s films to be screened in Baku etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

