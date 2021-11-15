IBF to help attract investments into Azerbaijan's liberated lands - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The International Business Forum (IBF) will contribute to attracting investments in the implementation of projects in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said during the 25th International Business Forum held in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 15.

"This forum is a good platform for further increasing the investment attractiveness of the country, the development of SMEs. In addition, the forum will contribute to attracting investments in the implementation of projects in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan," he said.

The minister noted that at present, restoration work is being carried out at a rapid pace in the liberated territories.

"We are implementing large projects in Karabakh, such as the creation of industrial parks, which contribute to increasing the investment attractiveness of the region," he added.

According to Jabbarov, following the development strategy for the next five years, projects will be implemented in Azerbaijan to promote the development of the private sector.

"We will be glad to see foreign companies and investors in the country in the context of the implementation of this strategy," he said.

The 25th International Business Forum (IBF) organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SME) of Azerbaijan and the Association of Independent Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkey (MUSIAD) has begun in Baku with the participation of businessmen from a number of countries and government officials.

Trend news agency, Day.Az and the TURKIC.World media project are the official media partners of the IBF.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev