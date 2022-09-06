NEQSOL Holding Wins Multiple Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards

NEQSOL Holding has won five Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards recognizing companies from around the world for the ability of their programs to measurably benefit their employees and organizations.

The Holding’s NEQSOL Academy digital learning and interaction platform and Leadership Development Programs have been recognized with four gold and one silver awards in following categories:

Best Launch of a Corporate Learning University

Best Use of Mobile Learning

Best Strategy for a Corporate Learning University

Best Advance in Leadership Development

Best Advance in Coaching and Mentoring

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management (HCM). The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards recognize outstanding work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Future of Work. This year, along with NEQSOL Holding, Google, World Bank, PWC, Rolls Royce, KPMG, and others are listed among the winners.

Brandon Hall Group’s three awards recognize NEQSOL Academy, which facilitates employees’ access to premier educational resources in several languages and gives space to interact, learn from each other, and keep in touch through a social platform. NEQSOL Academy partners with an impressive range of world-class business schools, agencies and academia such as Harvard Business School, Skillsoft, Crossknowledge, ADA University, and LinkedIn Learning.

NEQSOL Holding’s Leadership Development Programs have been recognized for their ability to provide employees with a unique opportunity to enhance existing leadership potential and develop the necessary skills to advance within the group. Out of hundreds of entries, NEQSOL Holding was highlighted as the gold standard for developing leaders of tomorrow.

“While strongly believing that our future depends heavily on human capital, we are constantly working to strengthen and further develop effective human capital management through new ideas, methods, and technologies. NEQSOL Holding’s innovations in HCM are honoured by Brandon Hall Group for the second year in a row, and this proves that we are heading in the right direction,” said Yusif Jabbarov, CEO of NEQSOL Holding.

“These awards represent real achievements in our approach to providing our employees with cutting-edge learning opportunities as well as developing their leadership potential. We are delighted that our innovative projects designed to engage and empower our team have been recognized by such prestigious award,” said Meric Tunc, Chief Human Capital Officer at NEQSOL Holding.

“Excellence Award winners distinguish themselves through their growing understanding that all the functions of HCM are integrated and must work together to move businesses forward. It is a pleasure to see more organizations collaborating across functions and getting more sophisticated and accomplished at delivering measurable benefit through ground-breaking HCM practices,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the HCM Excellence Awards program.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating in energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries in the UK, the USA, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the UAE and more. The holding has a professional team of more than 10,000 employees.

The majority of the companies within the group have been active in their respective fields of operation for more than two decades. The Holding brings these companies together to build a multifaceted and multi-industry business portfolio that ultimately helps strengthen strategic management and synergies between the companies. NEQSOL Holding plans to expand its business activities by entering both new geographies and business areas.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 29 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of its offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.