Baku hosts meeting with NATO military education experts

24 July 2018 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

A working meeting between the experts of NATO and the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan is being held within the Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP) according to the NATO-Azerbaijan joint action plan for supporting the development of the military education system, the press service of the Ministry of Defense said in a statement July 24.

Discussions on the topic of "Electronic Education Module" are being held during the working meeting.

