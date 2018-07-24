Baku hosts meeting with NATO military education experts

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

A working meeting between the experts of NATO and the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan is being held within the Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP) according to the NATO-Azerbaijan joint action plan for supporting the development of the military education system, the press service of the Ministry of Defense said in a statement July 24.

Discussions on the topic of "Electronic Education Module" are being held during the working meeting.

