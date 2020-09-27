Turkish Foreign Minister: Armenia once again gets response on battlefield

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Trend:

Armenia once again gets a response on the battlefield, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports..

"We are next to Azerbaijan both on the battlefield and on the diplomatic arena. Armenia, which believed that it could benefit from the unsettled conflict, again crossed the line, and this time received a response on the battlefield," Cavusoglu said.