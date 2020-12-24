Kazakhstan's president makes phone call to President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24
Trend:
On December 24, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The Kazakh President congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday and wished him success in his activities for the development of Azerbaijan and the best of health.
The Azerbaijani President thanked for the attention and congratulations.
The presidents hailed the successful development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that the bilateral ties would continue to expand.
