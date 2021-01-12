End of Karabakh War opens up new infrastructure opportunities for S.Caucasus - opinion

Politics 12 January 2021 12:37 (UTC+04:00)
End of Karabakh War opens up new infrastructure opportunities for S.Caucasus - opinion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

The end of the Second Karabakh War has opened up new infrastructure opportunities for the South Caucasus, Fuad Chiragov, an analyst based in Azerbaijan wrote in an article to The Jamestown Foundation, Trend reports.

Chiragov noted that while for most of the nations of the world 2020 will go down in history for the challenges they experienced stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, for Azerbaijan the previous year was the most dynamic and remarkable since gaining independence in 1991.

He added that the importance and consequences of the past year’s events will reverberate not just for Azerbaijan but also the future geopolitics of the region.

“The war and economic problems associated with the coronavirus crisis certainly tested the sustainability and resilience of Azerbaijan’s political system. Yet as President Aliyev noted recently, during 2020 Azerbaijani GDP declined by only 4 percent, while the non-oil sector actually increased by 11 percent; even the value of revenues to the State Oil Fund increased by 0.5 percent despite huge costs associated with social expenditures for pandemic mitigation and the war,” the author said.

He added that according to the trilateral ceasefire agreement, all economic and transport links between Azerbaijan and Armenia and in the region shall be unblocked after having sat unused for 30 years.

“Since the conclusion of the fighting, Azerbaijani and regional officials, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, have offered an alternative future for the South Caucasus and even invited Armenia to join regional projects from which it had been isolated for decades. Prospects thus exist going forward that if Yerevan acquiesces to such entreaties, the former belligerents can win the peace together,” Chiragov noted.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Pipe production for new Turkish-Azerbaijani gas pipeline to begin in several months
Pipe production for new Turkish-Azerbaijani gas pipeline to begin in several months
Turkey to begin coronavirus inoculation by this weekend, Erdogan says
Turkey to begin coronavirus inoculation by this weekend, Erdogan says
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal nearing 5 million tons YTD
ACG oil transshipment from Ceyhan terminal nearing 5 million tons YTD
Loading Bars
Latest
Turkey - important player in Caucasus region - FM Politics 14:00
Armenian media announces amount of damages caused to people by Pashinyan Armenia 13:56
Formula 1 reveals date of holding Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2021 Economy 13:49
Azerbaijan continuing to improve social condition of its army in liberated lands (VIDEO) Society 13:48
Pakistani investors to explore possibilities of investing in FEZ in Azerbaijan Business 13:44
ISESCO delegation starts visiting Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 13:44
Which source may supply TAP’s expansion? Oil&Gas 13:41
Azerbaijani flag raised in Dutch Oosterwijk city in memory of Baku Network Director (PHOTO) Politics 13:41
Iran's trade turnover with Russia revealed Business 13:35
Modern banking solutions could improve Iran's foreign transactions Business 13:34
Coronavirus death toll in Iran`s capital down Society 13:26
Iran, Iraq bilateral trade can improve - Energy Minister Oil&Gas 13:23
Pipelines for natural gas delivery installed at Uzbekistan's oil and gas production department Oil&Gas 13:16
Kazakhstan eyeing construction of several new renewable energy sources in 2021 Oil&Gas 13:08
Expenses for Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts in 2020 disclosed Finance 13:06
Pipe production for new Turkish-Azerbaijani gas pipeline to begin in several months Oil&Gas 13:05
Kazakhstan's 2020 oil output below plan as COVID-19 affects energy sector Oil&Gas 12:58
Car sales in Uzbekistan decrease in 2020 amid COVID-19 Transport 12:55
Belgian SatADSL to provide communication to Eastern Europe, Russia via Azerbaijani satellites ICT 12:54
Khazar Consortium to buy pipes, conductors via tender in Turkmenistan Tenders 12:47
More customer accounts opened in Azerbaijani banks Finance 12:46
End of Karabakh War opens up new infrastructure opportunities for S.Caucasus - opinion Politics 12:37
Relations between Russia, Azerbaijan developing very successfully today - Russian president Politics 12:32
Inflation to be higher than target in 2021 in Georgia - Galt & Taggart Business 12:30
LUKOIL International acquires shares in fund of LUKOIL Uznefteprodukt LLC Business 12:14
Liberation of Azerbaijan’s occupied territories to play leading role in establishment of Pax-Caucasia Politics 12:10
Baku Higher Oil School donates to “YASHAT” Fund Society 12:06
Baku Transport Agency talks updates regarding public transport services Economy 12:05
Georgia sees record increase in online transactions ICT 11:59
Azerbaijan's energy supplier starts overhauling small HPPs in liberated Sugovushan village (VIDEO) Oil&Gas 11:48
EU-UNESCO, Uzbekistan in talks over agricultural modernization Uzbekistan 11:48
Azerbaijan starts transporting metal structures via BTK railway route to Turkey Economy 11:41
Law for modernizing veterinary service signed in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11:39
Azerbaijani oil prices slightly down Finance 11:37
Azerbaijan receives mobile containers sent by Russian Emergency Ministry (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:28
Khazar Consortium opens tender for service maintenance in Turkmenistan Tenders 11:27
Israel ends 2020 with 11.7% fiscal deficit Israel 11:23
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy spares for vehicles via tender Tenders 11:22
ADB sees progress in implementing power grid project in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 11:22
ANAMA issues update on unexploded ordnance in Azerbaijan's liberated lands Politics 11:19
Proud moment for Karnataka! India's first toy cluster to come up in Bhanapur village of Koppal district Other News 11:18
Banks of Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus to get new opportunities on action plans Business 11:11
Kazakhstan boosts agriculture output volumes over 11M2020 Business 11:09
Azerbaijan to conduct research for growing new hazelnut varieties Business 11:08
Kazakhstan decreases exports to Netherlands amid COVID-19 Business 11:08
Azerbaijan improving estimate-regulatory base, pricing system for construction projects Economy 11:07
Iranian currency rates for January 12 Finance 11:06
Investment projects to be implemented in Uzbekistan in 2021 revealed Uzbekistan 10:39
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to buy fuel Tenders 10:37
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 12 Finance 10:32
Latvia sees potential in developing air cargo co-op with Uzbekistan Transport 10:23
Turkmenistan’s motor repair plant manufactures new spare parts for agricultural machinery Business 10:21
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for January 12 Uzbekistan 10:18
India now looks to build strategic gas reserve Other News 10:16
Iranian company wraps up Bidboland Gas Refinery project in record time Oil&Gas 10:10
New footage from Azerbaijan's liberated Gubadly district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 10:03
Azerbaijan reveals who is exempt from paying mandatory health insurance fees Finance 09:58
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company carries out disinfection of ships Transport 09:55
Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng secures $2 billion credit line to expand manufacturing Other News 09:55
Russian sappers continue neutralizing explosives in Azerbaijan's Aghdam Politics 09:50
Gulf Drilling Azerbaijan details plans for 2021 Oil&Gas 09:40
Gulf Drilling Azerbaijan sums up 2020 drilling results Oil&Gas 09:38
Azerbaijani, Pakistani Military Air Forces discuss cooperation issues (PHOTO) Politics 09:32
Oil prices dip on rising virus cases; expected stock draw stems losses Oil&Gas 09:29
McKinsey & Company focused on digital transformation projects in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:25
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents updated list of servicemen who died as martyrs in Karabakh war Politics 08:50
Gov't extends COVID-19-related restrictions till February Georgia 08:34
Azerbaijan improves export operations to Croatia Business 08:25
Repair, construction works completed on another highway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Transport 08:24
Rouhani says administration set to make a reliable vaccine Iran 08:17
Kazakhstan reports 692 new COVID-19 cases, total at 163,711 Kazakhstan 07:33
Mastercard takes another step forward for digital development of Georgia Business 07:01
Turkey to begin coronavirus inoculation by this weekend, Erdogan says Turkey 06:13
ADB launches new economic project in Azerbaijan Finance 05:01
Magnitude 6.5 quake hits Russian-Mongolian border Russia 04:05
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 660,000 in past day - WHO World 01:57
Antonio Guterres to run for second term as UN Secretary-General World 00:51
Pakistani Air Force delegation on working visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 00:11
Azerbaijan discloses daily oil production volume Oil&Gas 00:09
Israel reports 9,367 new COVID-19 cases, 499,362 in total Israel 11 January 23:58
Restoration of transport communications can impart great dynamism to development of region, strengthen security - President Aliyev Politics 11 January 23:17
Working group will be established headed by deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia - President Putin Politics 11 January 23:13
Statement of 10 November being successfully implemented - President of Azerbaijan Politics 11 January 23:13
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been consigned to history, we must think about future - President Aliyev Politics 11 January 23:12
22 trapped underground after gold mine blast in east China Other News 11 January 22:53
China will remain committed to friendly policies towards Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 11 January 22:11
Iraqi minister of trade leaves Baghdad for Tehran Iran 11 January 21:54
Georgia considers acquisition of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines Georgia 11 January 21:50
President Ilham Aliyev ends his working visit to Russia Politics 11 January 21:21
Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss issues of expanding military relations (PHOTO) Politics 11 January 20:46
Azerbaijani president, Russian president hold bilateral meeting Politics 11 January 20:24
Russian president, Azerbaijani president, and Armenian PM make press statements (PHOTO) Politics 11 January 20:24
Azerbaijani, Russian presidents, Armenian PM make joint statement (PHOTO) Politics 11 January 20:23
Azerbaijan compiles regional map on southern tourist destination (PHOTO) Economy 11 January 19:26
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 12 Oil&Gas 11 January 18:50
Parliamentary election ensures free expression of will of Kazakh citizens - CIS observer mission Kazakhstan 11 January 18:50
Azerbaijan confirms 841 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 11 January 18:49
Iran to launch new thermal power plants Oil&Gas 11 January 18:29
Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosts meeting to discuss 2021 activities of center Society 11 January 18:18
Armenia's Investigative Committee must study actions of officers during Karabakh war - group of protesters Armenia 11 January 18:09
All news