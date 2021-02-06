Diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Armenian-destroyed mosque in liberated Zangilan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6

Trend:

The diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, together with Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the First Vice President of Azerbaijan Elchin Amirbayov, and other officials got acquainted with the Armenian-destroyed mosque in Azerbaijani Zangilan liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

Hajiyev talked on the history of the mosque and the way it was destroyed during the occupation of these lands by Armenia, highlighting the fact that Armenians used the religious sites to keep pigs, horses and other domestic animals.

He noted that during the occupation, Armenians brought foreigners to the Zangilan to carry out illegal settlement here, which is one of the war crimes.

Hajiyev said that the reconstruction of the destroyed areas has already began and the concept of smart cities will be introduced here in the reconstruction process, adding that Azerbaijan would be happy to see its foreign partners take part in this process.