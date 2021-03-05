President Aliyev sends condolences to President Erdogan regarding helicopter crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 5

Trend:

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, sent a letter of condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey.

"Dear Mr. President, Dear Brother. I was deeply saddened by the news of the killing of Turkish servicemen as a result of a military helicopter crash," said the letter.

"On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and the loved ones of the servicemen who were martyred and the brotherly people of Turkey, and wish the injured recovery. May Allah rest their souls in peace!" the letter said.