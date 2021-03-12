Azerbaijani MFA condemns release of convicted Armenian terrorist in US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 12

Trend:

Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement on the Los Angeles County Superior Court recently ruling in favor of release of Hampig Sassounian, Trend reports citing the statement.

The Ministry said that releasing admitted and unreformed terrorist Sassounian convicted of murdering a diplomat would send a very wrong message and surely harm interests of diplomacy, especially in a state with one of the world’s largest diplomatic corps.

"Tribute to Kemal Arıkan assassinated in LA in 1982," the Ministry said.

Arikan, Turkey’s Consul General in Los Angeles, was martyred on Jan. 28, 1982, by Sassounian and his accomplice Krikor Saliba on behalf of an Armenian terror group. Sassounian was arrested and sentenced to life in prison.